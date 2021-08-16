Republican Adam Laxalt files to run for US Senate in Nevada

AP Nevada

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Adam Laxalt has filed to run for U.S. Senate in Nevada, setting the stage for what could be a decisive battle as both parties fight for control of Congress. Laxalt will aim to unseat Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, who became the first Latina elected to the Senate in 2016. Laxalt, an ally of former President Donald Trump who’s part of a Nevada political dynasty, rose to prominence in 2014 after becoming the country’s youngest attorney general. He’s the grandson of former Nevada Gov. and U.S. Sen. Paul Laxalt. Democrats have won the past two Senate races in Nevada by fewer than five points.