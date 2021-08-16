Washoe deputies arrest man who was shot by Sparks police

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 30-year-old man who was shot by Sparks police during an armed confrontation near a popular town plaza has been arrested on five felony counts, including assault with a deadly weapon. Washoe County sheriff’s detectives arrested Adam Barton of Sparks on Monday. He’s been booked into the county jail where he’s being held without bail. The sheriff’s office says investigators determined Barton approached a man and his 10-year-old daughter near the outdoor bus plaza and pressed a gun in the man’s side Aug. 4 during Hot August Nights. Responding officers say Barton refused their commands to drop the gun and was moving towards civilians when he was shot.