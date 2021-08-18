Vegas marks 5,000 COVID-19 deaths; Reno seeing cases surge

AP Nevada

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials in Las Vegas have marked a tragic milestone, passing 5,000 deaths from COVID-19 since March 2020 in Clark County. In the Reno area, where about 700 people have died of COVID-19, officials are pointing with alarm to a more than threefold increase in coronavirus deaths already this month compared with June and July. The chief Washoe County health officer compared data to last November and the start of a big winter spike in cases and deaths. The Southern Nevada Health District’s medical chief again pleaded for people to get free vaccine shots. State health officials reported almost 1,100 new coronavirus cases in Clark County since Tuesday and 17 additional deaths.