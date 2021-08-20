Man who escaped handcuffs in 2016 pleads guilty to 3 murders

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 29-year-old Las Vegas man who once escaped from North Las Vegas police handcuffs while he was being questioned in a slaying at a fast-food restaurant has pleaded guilty to three killings. Alonso Perez took a plea deal Friday to avoid the death penalty and spend life in prison without parole. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports he also pleaded guilty to other crimes dating to 2016, including armed robbery, attempted murder, battery, theft and conspiracy. Perez in 2016 broke handcuffs attached to a metal bar in a police interrogation room where he had been left alone, and climbed on a chair to hoist himself up into ceiling crawl space and escape. He was re-arrested four days later.