DA in Vegas to seek death at trial of man held in 3 killings

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors said Friday they plan to seek the death penalty at trial of a 29-year-old convicted felon accused of killing three men during an apparently random string of Las Vegas-area robberies. John Anthony Carrillo faces three murder charges in the early July deaths of Ruben Garcia, Miles Smith and Abraham Acosta, who was visiting from San Diego. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Carrillo is an exceptional case in which he feels comfortable seeking capital punishment. Carrillo’s attorney says he’ll challenge the decision. He called a death penalty trial a huge waste of taxpayer money and noted that no one has been executed in Nevada since 2006.