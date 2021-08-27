High-speed internet work begins for remote Nevada community

AP Nevada

SPRING CREEK, Nev. (AP) — High-speed fiber-optic internet is finally making its way to a remote northeast Nevada community — brought by a company that delivered telegraph service to the area in 1889 and telephone seven years later. The Elko Daily Free Press reports that CC Communications started the project July 28 to supply broadband to Spring Creek. The Elko County Commission chairman called modern internet service a necessity like natural gas and electricity. CC Communications The company will partner with Elko County to apply for a fixed broadband service grant that would pay CC Communications will partner with the county to seek a grant to cover 40% of the project cost, with the rest of the funding shouldered by the broadband provider.