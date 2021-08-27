Horse shop runs out of drug COVID skeptics falsely call cure

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An equestrian supply store in Nevada has sold out of a drug primarily used to deworm horses that vaccine skeptics are peddling as a remedy to the coronavirus. KTNV-Las Vegas reports that V & V Tack and Feed in the northwestern Las Vegas metro area no longer has any Ivermectin. The store told the television station it now requires customers show proof that they own horses to purchase the parasite drug. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Southern Nevada Health District published advisories this week warning people against taking Ivermectin for COVID-19. They it could lead to poisoning, hospitalization or vomiting.