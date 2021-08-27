Vegas-area teacher health trust reports claims fund shortage

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A newspaper reports the health insurance trust providing medical coverage to about 34,000 Clark County teachers and their dependents is telling medical providers it doesn’t have funds to cover claims made prior to July. THC Health, formerly Teachers Health Trust, is a self-funded nonprofit begun in 1983 and overseen by the teachers’ union. The Las Vegas Review-Journal said a letter this week from the trust chief executive said claims are not currently funded and the trust is evaluating options. THT Health did not respond to a newspaper request for comment. Records previously obtained by the Review-Journal showed the trust was $43 million in debt in February.