Man found dead in Lake Tahoe; likely unrelated to wildfire

AP Nevada

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a man found face down in Lake Tahoe about 50 feet from the shoreline. South Lake Tahoe police said Tuesday the incident appears to be unrelated to the Caldor wildfire burning south of Lake Tahoe. They said passersby found the victim Monday and reported the incident to authorities. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s office is leading the investigation. No other details have been released.