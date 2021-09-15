Ravens’ secondary gearing up for another clash with Mahomes

AP Nevada

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Fresh off a startling loss at Las Vegas, Baltimore’s shaky secondary will now focus on a familiar nemesis: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Since the start of the 2018 season, Baltimore is 35-14 in the regular season — but that mark includes an 0-3 record against the Chiefs. The 2018 matchup went to overtime, and the following year, the Ravens lost 33-28 after trailing by as many as 17 points. Last season Baltimore lost 34-20. Mahomes has been remarkably consistent against the Ravens, throwing for 377, 374 and 385 yards in those three games.