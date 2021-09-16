Las Vegas police find dozens of boa constrictors in home

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police found 30 boa constrictors in a home and then determined that nothing was amiss. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that investigators came across the snakes Tuesday during an unspecified law enforcement investigation and called Clark County Animal Control. A police spokesman said the county agency responded and determined that possession of constrictors wasn’t a crime. A county spokesman said local laws don’t prohibit having dozens of boa constrictors in a residence and that no action was taken because the snakes were in appropriate cages. The spokesman said failure to provide a safe and clean living space could lead to animal cruelty charges.