Virus cases close Reno school; hospital restricts visitors

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A private Catholic school in Reno for kindergartners through eighth graders is temporarily closing its doors due to numerous COVID-19 cases. The Reno Gazette Journal reports Our Lady of the Snows Catholic School IS CLOSING at least until Sept. 27. One entire classroom was under quarantine. On Wednesday, Nevada’s hospital association urged residents to stay out of emergency rooms except in true emergencies, especially in northern Nevada where a resurgence in COVID-19 cases continues at a rate twice as high as Las Vegas. One Reno hospital has started restricting visitors but another says it has no current plans to re-open a temporary care site in a parking garage.