Former Nevada congressman James Bilbray has died at age 83

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. James Bilbray, a Democrat from Nevada who served four terms in Congress, has died, state officials said Sunday. He was 83. The cause of death wasn’t immediately released. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a tweet that “Nevada lost a giant.” Bilbray was born in Nevada and was elected in 1980 to the Nevada state Senate where he served for six years. Bilbray was elected to Congress in 1986 from Nevada’s 1st District, replacing Harry Reid who had been elected to the U.S. Senate. Bilbray was defeated in his 1994 re-election bid for a fifth term. Funeral plans and a complete list of Bilbray’s survivors are not immediately available although two of his daughters followed him into politics.