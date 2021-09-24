Raiders RB Josh Jacobs doubtful for Dolphins game

AP Nevada

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is doubtful to play this week against the Miami Dolphins because of an injured ankle. Jacobs missed last week’s game with the injury and has been unable to practice all week, leaving his availability for Sunday in serious doubt. The Raiders will also be without left guard Richie Incognito, who will be sidelined a third straight week with a strained calf. Incognito got hurt in practice in August. Coach Jon Gruden had been hopeful he would be ready for the opener, but said the team is being very careful.