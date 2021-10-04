Skip to Content
AP Nevada
By
Published 8:33 AM

Suspect shot and killed by Nevada state trooper

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol says an officer fatally shot a man suspected of physically abusing a woman. The agency says the incident happened Sunday shortly after 8 a.m. in the northeast Las Vegas metro area. The Nevada Highway Patrol received reports of possible domestic battery with witnesses describing a man hitting a woman several times while in a car. About 20 minutes later, state troopers found the car. A spokesman says an officer-involved shooting was reported a few minutes later. The suspect was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead. Authorities have not said what led to the shooting. The Nevada Highway Patrol will oversee the investigation. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content