Suspect shot and killed by Nevada state trooper

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol says an officer fatally shot a man suspected of physically abusing a woman. The agency says the incident happened Sunday shortly after 8 a.m. in the northeast Las Vegas metro area. The Nevada Highway Patrol received reports of possible domestic battery with witnesses describing a man hitting a woman several times while in a car. About 20 minutes later, state troopers found the car. A spokesman says an officer-involved shooting was reported a few minutes later. The suspect was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead. Authorities have not said what led to the shooting. The Nevada Highway Patrol will oversee the investigation.