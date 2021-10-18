Skip to Content
Gov. Sisolak suffers minor injuries in weekend car crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is resting at home after suffering minor injuries in a car crash over the weekend. His office released a statement Sunday night saying that he and another driver were in a collision several blocks west of the Las Vegas Strip in the afternoon. The other driver also had minor external injuries. But both were taken to  University Medical Center as a precaution. According to the statement, Sisolak was at the hospital for less than two hours and then released. No other details were given.

