Policy violations found in Albuquerque man’s restraint death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A department spokesman says two Albuquerque police officers were found to have violated restraint procedures in the Easter Sunday death of a man with a genetic disorder who they were taking into custody for allegedly punching a relative. The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday an autopsy showed 43-year-old Danny White died of cardiac arrest while being restrained face-down. Huntington’s disease, obesity and heart disease were also listed, and White’s death was ruled a homicide. No criminal act was alleged. The spokesman says the officers received “non-disciplinary corrective action.” Relatives told the officers that White had Huntington’s — a genetic condition that can cause mood swings, personality changes and sudden body movements.