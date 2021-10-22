Reno, Sparks detectives both shot at man killed near US 395

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Investigators say two police detectives fired shots at a suspect who was killed this week after he fled officers at a high speed and crashed into an unmarked police unit just north of Reno. The Washoe County Sheriff’s office said Friday the victim, 41-year-old Richard Thomas of Reno, was wanted on a firearms warrant. He was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon on the U.S 395 onramp at Golden Valley. The county coroner’s office said earlier this week he died from multiple gunshot wounds. The sheriff says two police detectives _ one from Reno and one from Sparks, “fired their duty weapons” after one was pinned by his crash car.