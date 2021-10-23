Oilers beat Vegas 5-3, extend season-opening win streak to 5

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zack Kassian scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3. Edmonton remained undefeated with its fifth straight win. Vegas (1-3-0) lost its third straight. Zach Hyman scored twice and Leon Draisaitl added a goal for the Oilers. Mikko Koskinen made 36 saves. Nic Roy, Nolan Patrick, and Nic Hague scored for the Golden Knights, who got a 28-save effort from Robin Lehner.