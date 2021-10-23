Punishing weather expected Sunday, Monday in western Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service says Reno and other areas of western Nevada will likely see punishing weather with rain, heavy mountain snow and potentially damaging winds Sunday and Monday. A wind warning said Reno, Carson City, Gardnerville and other communities in the region should expect possibly damaging winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph on Sunday. Heavy wet snow is expected in the mountains from Sunday evening to late Monday night, particularly in higher elevations but lighter around Lake Tahoe. According to the weather service, flooding is a concern, particularly in or near areas scarred by wildfires.