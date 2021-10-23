Zhou takes advantage of Chen’s struggles at Skate America

LAS VEGAS (AP) — As Nathan Chen struggled at Skate America, Vincent Zhou won his first major title to show the United States has two legitimate men’s medal hopes at the Beijing Olympics. Until Saturday night, the 22-year-old Chen had won every competition he entered. That streak ended at 14. With two of his lowest-scoring events of the Olympic quadrennial, Chen took the bronze medal at the Orleans Arena with a 269.37 total. Zhou, the 2019 world bronze medalist, won with 295.56 points for the first Grand Prix victory of his career. Japan’s Shoma Uno, the reigning Olympic silver medalist, took the silver in Vegas, narrowly edging Chen with 270.68 points.