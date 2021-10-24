$7K in equipment stolen from a Little League team in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment has been stolen from Mountain Ridge Little League team in Las Vegas. League president Jimmy Belanger told TV station Fox 5 that vandals broke into the concession’s building between last Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon. Belanger says the thieves made off with $150 from a cash register and up to $7,000 worth of other equipment. He says among the items stolen were some public address sound systems, scoreboard controllers and a defibrillator device. Belanger expects the team’s insurance policy will cover most, but it may take a couple years to get all of the stolen equipment replaced. Mountain Ridge went to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania in 2014.