Skip to Content
AP Nevada
By
Published 1:39 PM

$7K in equipment stolen from a Little League team in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment has been stolen from Mountain Ridge Little League team in Las Vegas.  League president Jimmy Belanger told TV station Fox 5 that vandals broke into the concession’s building between last Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon. Belanger says the thieves made off with $150 from a cash register and up to $7,000 worth of other equipment. He says among the items stolen were some public address sound systems, scoreboard controllers and a defibrillator device. Belanger expects the team’s insurance policy will cover most, but it may take a couple years to get all of the stolen equipment replaced. Mountain Ridge went to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania in 2014.

AP Nevada

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content