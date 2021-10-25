SWAT standoff near Reno ends with arrest on fugitive warrant

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 47-year-old man who was arrested on multiple charges after an hours-long standoff with a SWAT team north of Reno was wanted on a federal fugitive warrant. Sidrick Romero was being held without bail Monday in the Washoe County jail. The sheriff’s office says he was wanted by U.S. marshals for a parole violation for a previous charge of battery with a deadly weapon. Deputies tried to serve a warrant on Sunday but he fled and barricaded himself underneath a house in Sun Valley. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. Additional charges include home invasion, child endangerment and possession of a stolen vehicle.