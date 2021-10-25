Wet storm dumps rain, piles snow, closes freeway in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Mountain snowfalls are piling up, Interstate 80 is closed and Lake Tahoe-area schools are shuttered as a wet storm packing historic moisture sweeps from the Pacific Ocean into the Sierra Nevada. The Reno Gazette Journal reports the freeway between Reno and San Francisco was closed westbound Monday at the Nevada state line and eastbound in the Emigrant Gap area in California. Reno High School also was closed due to water damage during a Sunday deluge. The National Weather Service projects the powerhouse storm will continue through Monday, bringing flooding to wildfire-scarred areas and high winds. Snow in mountain passes was accumulating at up to 3 inches per hour.