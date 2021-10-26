Caesars helping nonprofit bring showers to Vegas homeless

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A private and public partnership has expanded a Las Vegas program providing mobile shower trailers for homeless people through the Clean the World nonprofit. Clark County, Caesars Entertainment and the Caesars Foundation on Monday announced a three-year commitment to split what Clean the World chief Shawn Seipler says is about a $250,000-a-year cost. Trailers offer four shower stalls and users are provided hygiene kits including soap and a toothbrush. Visits usually last about 30 minutes. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the program has made the rounds in southern Nevada since 2017, providing some 28,000 showers and 30,000 hygiene kits. Seipler says shower users can also seek help with job placement, drug rehabilitation, mental health care or legal issues.