Body of possible homicide victim identified as Elko woman

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Elko County authorities say the body of a possible homicide victim found in a rural area northeast of Elko has been identified as an Elko woman. The Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that the body found by a hunter in the Coal Mine Canyon area about 20 miles northeast of Elko on Oct. 21 was identified as that of 47-year-old Shannon Nye. Cause of death wasn’t released but the Sheriff’s Office said previously the case was being investigated as a homicide.