Casinos report winnings as Nevada tourists and events return

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tourists are returning, events are expanding and a wave of wagering is washing over Nevada, where a September casino winnings report shows gambling at pre-pandemic levels. The state Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday that casinos statewide took in almost $1.2 billion in house winnings last month. That was up more than 9% from September 2019. Tourism officials in Las Vegas said separately that hotel occupancy increased to 73% last month, and more than 2.9 million people visited the region. Sports betting statewide set a record, with $786.5 million in wagers placed and $54.2 million in winnings by sports books. A board analyst said 63% of those bets were placed through mobile apps.