Wave of casino winnings continuing in Nevada, report shows

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A wave of casino winnings is continuing in Nevada, where event schedules are expanding and a September monthly revenue report showed gambling back at pre-coronavirus pandemic levels. The state Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday that casinos statewide took in almost $1.2 billion in house winnings last month. That marked seven straight months of $1 billion in winnings, one short of the eight-month streak set before the Great Recession in 2007. Statewide, the monthly tally was up more 9% from pre-pandemic September 2019. Sports betting statewide set a record, with $786.5 million in wagers placed and $54.2 million in winnings by sports books. Lawton said 63% of those bets were placed through mobile apps.