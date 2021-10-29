Coroner unable to determine 5-year-old girl’s cause of death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County authorities haven’t been able to determine what killed a 5-year-old Las Vegas girl whose body was found in her mother’s sweltering home in late June. The Coroner’s Office announced Thursday it was unable to determine the cause and manner of death of 5-year-old Nyomi Coleman, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The mother, 23-year-old Kemaya Taylor, was arrested and charged with murder. Taylor told police at the time that she should be taken to a mental health hospital. Court records indicate she later was sent to a psychiatric hospital to determine whether she is competent to stand trial.