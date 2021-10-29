Parties fight over infrastructure bill attack ad in Nevada

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A fight over a political ad in Nevada this week hints at challenges both parties may face attempting to turn the debate over an infrastructure bill in Congress into campaign fodder. Amid accuracy questions, a Nevada television station agreed to take an ad produced by Senate Democrats off the air on Wednesday before deciding to keep it on a day later. The segment attacks Republican Adam Laxalt’s opposition to the infrastructure bill. Laxalt opposes the plan but hasn’t commented on its provisions. Republicans said it wasn’t accurate to characterize opposition to a bill as opposition to specific components. Democrats said it was fair to describe opposition to a proposal by detailing its contents.