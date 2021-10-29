Vegas school board narrowly votes to fire superintendent

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The school board for metro Las Vegas has fired the district superintendent.The Clark County School District’s board didn’t provide a specific reason for its 4-3 vote Thursday night to terminate Superintendent Jesus Jara’s contract, saying only that it was “for convenience.” Jara left the meeting after being fired. He said in a statement that he had worked to help students achieve academic success despite meddling by board members. Jara’s contract was to run through Jan. 15, 2023. He had been superintendent since 2018.