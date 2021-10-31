Las Vegas police investigating homicide at apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating a homicide in central Las Vegas. Metro police say one person was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called at an apartment complex after getting a report of a shooting. Police say homicide detectives were later called to the scene to investigate. The name, age, gender and hometown of the person who died haven’t been released yet. Police say the victim is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives are notified.