Congressman Amodei says he won’t run for Nevada governor

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s only Republican in Congress isn’t going to run for governor in 2022. Congressman Mark Amodei announced Monday he will instead seek re-election to his House seat. The 63-year-old Amodei has served in Congress since 2011 and previously represented Carson City in the Nevada state Legislature. He has called it important to be the lone Republican in the state’s congressional delegation. Several GOP hopefuls have announced they’ll seek the party nomination for governor, including U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, venture capitalist Guy Nohra and Reno attorney Joey Gilbert.