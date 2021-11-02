Charity promising $11M in grants to rural Nevada hospitals

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A charity that funds programs to expand access to emergency medical care for people in remote areas says it will make grants to upgrade technology at 10 rural Nevada hospitals. The Helmsley Charitable Trust announced Tuesday that it will provide about $11 million to buy diagnostic and radiology equipment like CT scanners and X-ray devices. Grants will go to facilities in Boulder City, Caliente, Ely, Gardnerville, Henderson, Incline Village, Lovelock, Mesquite, Pahrump and Yerington. A Helmsley trustee says people’s healthcare outcomes shouldn’t depend on their ZIP code. The trust has provided grants to programs in seven other states, including North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Minnesota, Iowa and Montana.