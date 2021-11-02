Skip to Content
Nevada Supreme Court chief justice won’t seek re-election

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice James Hardesty says he won’t seek re-election next year. Hardesty has been a judge in Nevada’s court system for nearly a quarter century. He served as a Washoe County district judge before he was elected to the high court in 2004. The 72-year-old justice announced Tuesday he intends to retire when his six-year term expires at the end of 2022. Hadresty has authored more than 350 published opinions. He also has taken a lead role working with other justices to modernize and expand the court system’s services and efficiency. He was instrumental in reforming the guardianship system.

