Suspect arrested in fatal Carson City hit-and-run, victim ID

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 36-year-old Reno man has been arrested as a suspect in a hit-and run crash that killed a pedestrian in Carson City last week. The Nevada Highway Patrol identified the victim Tuesday as 49-year-old Charles Hodges of Gardnerville. He was transported to a local hospital following the crash on an I-580 ramp Oct. 28. Investigators say Hodges was crossing the on-ramp in a crosswalk when he was struck by a pickup truck on South Carson Street. The truck fled the scene. Troopers arrested Catarino Sotelo Jacinto at his home in northwest Reno. He’s been booked on suspicion of hit-and-run causing death, failure to report and duty to render aid.