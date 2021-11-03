Impairment suspected in fatal Nevada crash of motorcycles

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol says a preliminary investigation indicates both motorcyclists were impaired when they collided in Silver Springs last week, killing a Carson City man. The patrol identified the victim Wednesday as 41-year-old Michael Lawson. Investigators say he was headed westbound on East Fir Avenue on a 2007 Suzuki directly behind a 2002 Honda on Oct. 28 when they collided about 7:15 p.m. Both cycles overturned, ejecting the riders. Troopers say Lawson apparently failed to use due care in allowing the front of his Suzuki to strike the rear of the Honda. The name of the other cyclist hasn’t been released. The crash remains under investigation.