Las Vegas curtails Colorado River use for new golf courses

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Valley Water District on Tuesday passed a new regulation to prohibit new golf courses from using water from the Colorado River. The rule change will apply to the city of Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The decision comes months after the federal government declared a water shortage in the Colorado River basin, triggering cuts to Arizona and Nevada’s allocation. Though southern Nevada doesn’t use its full share, the policy is among several recently implemented to conserve water in preparation for a drier future.