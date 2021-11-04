Skip to Content
AP Nevada
Family mourns woman’s death in crash involving ex-NFL player

By KEN RITTER
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The family of a Las Vegas woman who died in a fiery crash that authorities say former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III caused after driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada say they are devastated. In a statement issued Thursday through an attorney, Tina Tintor’s family said she lived in Las Vegas since she was a baby and loved her 3-year-old golden retriever, Max. The dog also died in her car following the pre-dawn Tuesday crash. The Raiders have fired Ruggs. He faces multiple felony charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death.

