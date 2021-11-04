Giants limit access after false positive COVID-19 tests

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have limited access to their facility on Thursday after the laboratory handling their COVID-19 testing had an unusually high number of false positive tests. The Giants canceled in-facility meetings for players in the morning and closed their office to non-football staff, the team said in a statement. Football meetings were being conducted virtually. Unless their test results are still being assessed under COVID-19 protocols, players were to return to the facility for practice on Thursday afternoon. The Giants have stopped using a rapid Mesa test and now are using a more reliable PCR test.