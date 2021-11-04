Las Vegas police arrest man sought in deadly store gunfire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say they arrested a man sought after opening fire as he entered a convenience store, killing one person in a vehicle outside and targeting at least one person inside. Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters Thursday the man surrendered after a standoff with officers at a home in a neighborhood not far from the store southwest of the Las Vegas Strip. Spencer didn’t immediately provide the man’s name. He said he’ll be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder and multiple other felony charges. Spencer had issued a public plea hours earlier for help finding the man, characterizing the shooting as a “completely random incident.”