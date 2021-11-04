Vegas police appeal for help in identifying gunman; 1 killed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police on Thursday appealed for help identifying a gunman who fatally shot a person in a vehicle outside a convenience store and shot at another person inside the business. Police said the person killed was hit by shots fired through a car door and that the shooting appeared to be random. A police statement said the gunman also fired multiple shots into an unoccupied vehicle at the store and before arriving at the store had robbed another person at gunpoint Police Lt. Ray Spencer said the incident appeared to be random and police needed the public’s help to “take a violent person off the street.”