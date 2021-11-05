COVID-19 forces closure of rural Lincoln County courthouse

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A surge in COVID-19 cases in Lincoln County has forced the closure of the county courthouse in Pioche. Louise Buettner, Lincoln County’s health officer, told KLAS-TV Friday that the district court continues to operate on an appointment basis. But the courthouse has been closed until further notice. Melissa Rowe, administrator and CEO of a medical center in Caliente, said Lincoln County’s vaccination rate is 38%, which might be contributing to the outbreak in the rural county northeast of Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Clark County has recorded its 6,000 coronavirus-related death in the Las Vegas area. It’s home to nearly four out of every five COVID-19 deaths statewide.