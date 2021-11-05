Man, 22, due in Las Vegas court in deadly store gunfire case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 22-year-old man accused of donning battle gear and killing a man sitting in a parked car before shooting at people inside a Las Vegas convenience store is due to face a judge on murder and other charges. Jesus Javier Uribe’s initial court appearance Friday follows his arrest Thursday at a house in southwest Las Vegas. He’s accused also of robbing a person in a street confrontation and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle outside the convenience store before was seen on security video striding inside wielding a handgun and wearing a tactical vest and a gun belt. Police say the man who was fatally wounded was sitting in a vehicle outside the store, waiting for his girlfriend inside.