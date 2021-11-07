Driver impairment is suspected in fatal crash in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed in a crash in southwest Las Vegas and impairment is suspected as the cause. Metro Police officers were called around 3 p.m. Saturday after a report of an injury crash. Investigators say a vehicle struck a block wall, killing the passenger. They say the driver was believed to be impaired at the time of the fatal crash. The names, ages and hometowns of the driver and passenger haven’t been released by police yet.