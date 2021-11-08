One killed in house fire a mile south of downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of a house fire that left a person dead over the weekend about a mile south of downtown Reno. Fire crews responded shortly after noon Saturday when a neighbor reported smoke coming from the single-family home in Midtown on Arroyo Street near Plumas Street. They were able to confine the flames to the room of origin but found the victim dead inside. The name of the victim has not been released.