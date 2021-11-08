Up to 20 inches snow, 95 mph wind gusts expected in Sierra

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Lake Tahoe area where more than a foot of snow is possible in the upper elevations with winds gusting up to 95 mph over the ridges of the Sierra. The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday. It stretches as far south as Mammoth Lakes. Eight to 20 inches of snow is expected in the mountains above 7,000 feet around Lake Tahoe with up to 3 inches at lake level. In Las Vegas, mostly clear skies are forecast Monday with a high near 80.