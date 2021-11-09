2 more guilty pleas from man who admitted killing 4 Nevadans

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Salvadoran immigrant who admitted fatally shooting four people during a crime spree in northern Nevada in 2019 has pleaded guilty to the last two killings in rural Douglas County. It’s part of a deal with prosecutors that will spare 22-year-old Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman from the death penalty. Instead, he will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. Martinez Guzman pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder in the deaths of Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken at their homes in Gardnerville. Last month, he earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of Gerald and Sharon David at their Reno home.