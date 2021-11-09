Fire spokesman Mayberry appointed to Washoe School Board

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The communications manager for Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue has been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Washoe County School Board. Adam Mayberry earlier worked as the spokesman for the city of Sparks and as the press secretary for former Nevada Congressman Jon Porter. The board appointed him Tuesday to represent an at-large district that was vacated last month after former Trustee Jaqueline Calvert acknowledged she no longer lived in the district and resigned. Other finalists for the position included Elvira Diaz, who ran for the Sparks City Council in 2020, and Jack Heinemann, who graduated from Damonte Ranch High School in 2019