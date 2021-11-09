Police: Man purposely caused crash that killed wife’s lover

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man faces a murder charge accusing him of intentionally causing a collision that killed another man who police said was having an affair with the defendant’s wife. A police statement said 32-year-old Michael Daniels on Sunday intentionally swerved his pickup, hitting the victim’s motorcycle and causing the victim to go off the road and crash. The victim’s identity was not released. According to court records, a judge on Monday ordered that Daniels remain jailed due to the murder charge and his arrest on a felony charge. Daniels’ lawyer, Marissa Pensabene, declined to comment on the allegations against her client.